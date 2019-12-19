Asymmetrical. Plain. Printed. Or Flowy. Refresh Your Kurti Stash With This Shop

Tucked right under McDonald’s in Kilpauk is Shine Kurti Shop, a basement store selling all kurtas alongside Guess Collections. A brand started by Guess Collections itself, you can find an amazing mix of kurtas here. From A-line kurtas and maxi dresses to coat style kurtas and umbrella cuts, you can find a fun mix of patterns here. Starting INR 595, these can go up till INR 1000. The full-length kurtas were our most fave ones. Available in quirky prints like tropical leaves, checkered patterns, floral and cat prints, these come in pastel as well as bright colours. As for the sizes, you can find them starting from S to XXXL. The coat style kurtas are also worth checking out. Available in contrasting prints, these come with quirky detailing like dancing ballerinas, starfish, animal prints and more. For those looking for something basic, you can pick their A-line kurtas that come in solid tones of white, blue, beige, teal, mint green and even ombre tones. The shirt style kurtas also won our hearts. With mandarin necklines and collars, these are perfect for work and come with subtle embroidery, check prints, simple flower detailing, minimalistic patterns and more. And the best part, all of these kurtis are made from cotton or blended cotton fabrics. Perfect for summer and stylish at the same time!