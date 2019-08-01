For Your Next Weekend Getaway, Trek Down From This Gorgeous Waterfalls In Kerala & Even Spot A Tiger

From tea plantations to tigers, you can be sure to see amazing things in Kerala. Wayanad is no exception because the Soochipara waterfalls are the perfect Insta-worthy spot.

Three-tiered waterfalls at Vellarimala in Wayanad, Kerala, Soochipara waterfalls is bang in the middle of a dense forest, where tigers are known to be spotted. There are loads of needle-shaped rocks here and you have to walk about two kilometres to get to the waterfalls. Soochipara waterfalls also join the Chaliyar River towards the end. This is an amazing place for hiking, rock climbing, and there’s even a pool nearby to swim.

As you walk towards the swimming pool, you will spot several tea plantations and the chances of spotting tigers are quite high. The best time to visit is during the early monsoon (July onwards) season as the waterfalls are at its fullest. The waterfalls call for a 20-minute drive from Meppadi. There are a number of hotels and homestays nearby, so you spend a weekend exploring the waterfalls and other places around Kerala. So, pack your bags and head to Soochipara Waterfalls during one of these long weekends.