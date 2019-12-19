Ladies! This Label's Designing Is Beyond Gorgeous And We Simply Can't Get Enough Of It!

Located in Anna Nagar, Studio 149 is the place that can make all your wardrobe fantasies come true. A designer house run by superbly talented designers, you can totally indulge in all your fashion fetishes here. From bridal lehengas to dreamy gowns and sassy dresses, this boutique can truly bring out the glamour in you.

The craftsmanship of their blouses is particularly exquisite, with each piece featuring intricate embroidery and neat patterns. They also do great work with their bridal lehengas. The Kumkum Lehenga was our absolute favourite, giving off some serious Sabyasachi vibes. You can also pick a lot of beautiful gowns at Studio 149. Their Pret collection features a lot of bold, contemporary fashion with neat blazers, cropped pants, A-cut dresses and more. We loved the Qadira collection, which takes inspiration from the vibrant colours and geometric patterns of Moroccan architecture and comes in hues of olive green, khaki with indigo detailing and more.

Studio 149 also specialises in made-to-order designing where right from fabric selection to final fitting their in-house team works together to help make your vision a reality. Their bespoke tailoring and finish make a very convincing case about the quality of their work and so, you can be sure you will look nothing short of a dream at any gathering.