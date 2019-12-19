Drape A Saree On All 365 Days Of A Year With This Brand's Enchanting Saree Collection!

Nandini Sundar is new to Instagram, but she tells us that the one page that she revisits daily is Studio Virupa. An online brand, this label treats you with tastefully handpicked colourful sarees that are a delight to the eyes. Started by two sisters, Aditya Rajsri And Adarsya Padmasri, the label is based out of Tirupur and also offers beautiful stoles.



They have a melange of sarees - Chettinad cotton, Kanchi cotton, Kanchivaram silk, Mangalgiri cotton, silk cotton, bandhani, Sungudi cotton, Banarasi, Ikkat, Maduraipattu/Chinnalapattu, linen silks, linens, khadi, chiffon silk and soft silk. (Take a minute to process that). If saree is first love, we are pretty sure you have a couple of these. But what you need to check is their handcrafted Virupa exclusives. We particularly loved three of their collections. The first is their DD Collection. Named after the Tamil television superstar, this collection features beautiful khadi, muslin, zarigai checks, Venpattu Kanchipuram sarees, and also some linens.

The second collection is called Poonguzhali, which are flowy, chic floral sarees with tassel detailing. These sarees feature earthy hues and come with contrasting blouses. The third is their Aayiram Buttas stoles collection that comes in Kanchi cotton. With intricate butta prints sprinkled all over the stole, these will look perfect with any outfit. Studio Virupa's unique colour combination is another standout point for the brand. As for the rates, the sarees are priced from INR 1,750.