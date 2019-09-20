This Boutique Makes You Feel You're In A Gautham Vasudevan Menon Film

Enter The Button Thief Co., and it is like you are on the sets of a Gautham Vasudevan Menon movie. The interiors are classy and every small object has been given a lot of attention to detail. What do they have? Summer dresses, saris, blouses and western outfits made from khadi and organic cotton, accessories - handmade with pure silver jewellery and precious stones, and home decor things - redesigned using remains of historic/ancient furniture.

The owner of the store, Swathy tells us that everything one sees in the store has been through an interesting journey and has a story to tell. Look out for brands like Potpourri Creations who have pure silver jewellery that is specially designed with precious stones by artisans in Jaipur. The Trunk Box is a home decor label that showcases book ends, planters, trays and boxes, lamp shades, lanterns, etc that are curated using ancient pieces of wood from historic Chettinad homes.

You will also find colonial remains of Pondicherry at this store. Bhang is Swathy's label of saris and blouses, currently showcasing linen, khadi, silks from Calcutta, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, etc and readymade hand embroidered khadi blouses, natural dyed and Indian hand-printed blouses, blouse materials, etc. ILĀ is the other line designed by Swathy that has western silhouettes like dresses, skirts, tops, pants, etc that is designed using Indian fabrics like organic cotton, linen, and cotton. These fabrics are primarily sourced from weavers in Ahmedabad, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

But what's with the name? Well, Swathy tells us that its a store where one can find collectibles. Not just the products sold, but postcards, little buckets filled with buttons, and perhaps, a branch too! The dresses are priced starting INR 2,000.