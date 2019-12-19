Ladies! Dazzle At Every Occasion With Jewellery Starting From Just INR 100 At This Store

If you think no look is complete without some jewellery, then you’ve got to check out The Fashion Gallery. Located inside a complex, this basement store is a hidden treasure offering all kinds of fashionable jewellery starting from just INR 100. Stones, crystals, antique, plain metal, pearls – you can find all of them here. Their jewellery sets that include earrings, a statement neckpiece, a bracelet and a ring particularly won our heart with their exquisite designing and affordable pricing (starting from just INR 500). Every girl's dream, ain't it?. They also have an entire section for just earrings suitable for both ethnic and casual occasions in beads, pearls, oxidized silver and more, starting from just INR 100. You can also find some bridal jewellery at The Fashion Gallery. Beautiful kadas embellished with stones, sequins, pearls in elegant pastel shades, long necklaces made from semi-precious stones, jhumkis in gold and silver, and an extensive collection of rings is what we’re talking about. We also liked the handcuffs at this store. (Wait. What ideas are you getting? ) Available in geometric patterns and shades of gold, silver, and copper, these start from just INR 250. And for those of you who love to keep it simple, you can opt for the metallic watches that have stones set in them and can totally pass off as kadas. Feel like going shopping now, don’t you?