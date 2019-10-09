These Two Mehendi Artists Will Make You Forget All About Jewellery With Their Awesome Designs

Passion for intricate henna designing from a very young age inspired the two cousins - 19-year-old Jumana, a fashion designing student and 22-year-old Hishma, a home baker to start The Hennaists, and we're so glad they did! About three-months-old, these two henna artists have already been creating a buzz with their skills.

Their main USP is their curated henna kit. Mainly opted by brides, these kits come with hand and name cones (filled with homemade henna), a henna sealer (keeps the dried up henna in place), an after-care oil (to deepen the colour) and an after stain balm (to help the colour last longer). Priced at INR 299, these can be purchased as a single unit or in bulk quantities and can be stored for up to 1.5 months.

The Hennaists mainly specialise in bridal mehendi but also take requests for kitties, birthday parties for kids and other gatherings. Fluent in both Arabic and Indo-Arabic designs, we loved their floral creeper designs and mehendi designs that feature jewellery patterns and other Indian motifs. The Hennaists can also help recreate your favourite designs on request. Their neat finishing is what we hear is most loved by their clients, and is probably the reason why they seem to be swamped with bookings. Prices start from about INR 250 per side. Their bridal packages start from about INR 5500.