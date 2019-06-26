From Puducherry With Love: Here's Where You Can Find Top Auroville Brands In Chennai

Pondicherry. The first thing that would come to your mind is probably the beach along with the gorgeous French colonial heritage. The second would be the eco-friendly and social projects from Auroville. Through the years, Auroville brands, while staying true to their eco-friendly and handmade roots, have also been expanding their horizons. If like us, even you're obsessed with those lovely products, then we need to tell you that you don't have to go all the way to Pondicherry to buy it. You can find the top Auroville brands right here, in Chennai and not only in the Auroville stores!