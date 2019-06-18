Tag Your Machas Along And Explore The Best Of Places With These Top Travel Companies In Chennai

Food, food and food! It is as the name suggests, Blaffer Food Tour is all about food! Curating food trails in Chennai, they are not just about history or culture but believe that the way to the tummy is the way to your heart. Street food walks, kebab walks and dessert walks to even pub hopping walks, they are everything about what the city has to offer. When we say reasonable pricing, it is as much as just INR 99! They have recommendations for newbies in the city and even personally customise a walk for you upon request. Get eating!





If you think we have missed out on any companies then do mention them in the comments below.