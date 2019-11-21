We Found A Gifting Kiosk In Marina Mall, And Here’s Why You Must Check It Out!

While there are plenty of options in Marina Mall as far as gifting is concerned, Tresor, a small kiosk on the second floor, is really making the case for cute, personalised gifts. The variety of here is what blew our mind, with options ranging from customised caricatures and frames to made-to-order stone carvings. Have a caffeine lover who you want to treat? Get them a colour changing mug or a simple mug with a personal message printed on it. Want to go all cheesy with bae? Check out their stuffed pillow options or tabletops with your pictures printed on them. Tresor even has wall clocks and wind chimes that you can print pictures on or get messages carved out. But it’s their stone carvings that we love the most. If you’re planning on curating a hamper, you can choose from options like customised phone cases, key chains or go slightly fancy with 3D crystals with printed pictures and messages. Tresor also does printing for mementoes and trophies, with the minimum quantity being 35 units.