Gamers! Let Out Your Gaming Streak At This Arcade In Velachery!

All you gamers, we found a super cool spot you can spend hours at, going crazy with your console. Called Ultimatix Cyberhub, this gaming arcade in Velachery lets you enjoy your games in a totally immersive environment. The trippy decor would make you feel like you're part of the animation you're seeing on screen as you strike down your competitors and take control.

They have both PC gaming and console gaming here. Under PC gaming, you can enjoy original titles of Counter Strike, Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Fortnite, Volta 2 and more. All PCs are given are 1 GBPS internet with one hour PC gaming charged at INR 75/hour. As for console gaming, Ultimatix Cyberhub charges you INR 80/ hour, per console for games like Grand Theft Auto Five, Fifa 19, Assassins Creed Odyssey, God Of War and more. They have 3 PS4 Pros and one Xbox One.

The seating arrangement there can accommodate up to 16 people at a time and is open from 11 am to 11 pm. Ultimatix Cyberhub is also planning to start a cafe there, so you can stay fueled as you unleash the fury.

