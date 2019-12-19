Sea-View Cottages & Wine: Check Into VGP Golden Beach Resort For A Staycation

Chennai peeps, if you live in the city and haven’t explored much of East Coast Road, head there ASAP. Beaches, road trips, and campfires, there’s lots to do on ECR. While at it, check into VGP Golden Beach Resort to unwind.

Located near the ocean, the resort has lavish sea and garden-view rooms, and garden verandah rooms to choose from. The sea-view villas are priced from INR 5,000 and will make you feel right at home with great amenities like power back up. The view will make for great Instagram pictures, too.

Their open-air restaurant Thatch, is a combo of a sports bar and games like table tennis, carrom, and chess. Expect cuisines from different parts of the world and an 8x5 feet screen to enjoy big games. Sip on imported liquor at Golden Bar, from where you can get a picturesque view of the Bay of Bengal. If you love quirky food, check out Annachi Dosa Kadai and try their infamous 8-feet dosa. The resort also has more than five kinds of ‘lawns’ for events and parties. For entertainment, there’s a swimming pool, sports complex, play area for kids, and off-road sports like ATV. Check into VGP Golden Beach Resort right away and swim your way to a relaxed weekend.