Zara To Tantra: Best Of Women's Fashion

Who says just your top has to be the prettiest? Change your game with the haul of bottom wear with De Moza on the second floor. You can get basic leggings, jeggings, sweatpants, chic cut leggings, palazzo pants and activewear. Among that, you have the option of choosing your length and style from capris, ankle-length, cigarette pants and churidar as well starting from INR 150. Not to mention, they have some comfy skirts to go as well! They have athleisure tops and casual tops too. You will also find leggings for your little girls from 2-12 years of age.