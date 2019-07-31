There can never be enough clothes! Plus there is always that pressure of staying true to the trend while following the pattern to your own style statement. Phoenix Marketcity in Velachery does house some of the largest brands from across the world along with some favourite Indian brands that you must visit. And what's better if they usually have a sale or offer going on? Get your festive, party and casual day fashion solution with our guide to women's fashion at our favourite stores in Phoenix Marketcity.
Zara To Tantra: Best Of Women's Fashion
De Moza
Who says just your top has to be the prettiest? Change your game with the haul of bottom wear with De Moza on the second floor. You can get basic leggings, jeggings, sweatpants, chic cut leggings, palazzo pants and activewear. Among that, you have the option of choosing your length and style from capris, ankle-length, cigarette pants and churidar as well starting from INR 150. Not to mention, they have some comfy skirts to go as well! They have athleisure tops and casual tops too. You will also find leggings for your little girls from 2-12 years of age.
Fashion Equation
Looking for some enticing ethnics with value for money? Fashion Equation on the lower ground floor is the answer to your search. Get your casual wear kurtas, kurtis and salwar kameez at wholesale prices. They have options of some sombre coloured sarees as well that will make for perfect workwear starting at INR 669 onwards. They also have leggings and loungewear options.
Forever New
A little black dress for the classiest of looks? Forever New on the ground floor is the call. They have some elegant set of dresses, tops, skirts, rompers and jumpsuits that you cannot get your eyes off. Pastel colours or plain white for that angel look or buy a convertible slip maxi dress or a lace mock neck bodycon dress. How about a dusty rose strapless satin jumpsuit for a bold look? They have got the perfect suede heels to pair up with your outfit. Although the range starts from INR 1500, it is absolutely worth it for that classy chic.
Global Desi
Global Desi on the second floor is the epitome of the contemporary urban Indian woman. This Anita Dongre's designerwear brand takes inspiration from the folklores and tribal colours across the country to bring to you the best of western and contemporary cut silhouettes. Whether you want to go for a workwear kurti with that dressy flare or a crop top for a casual day out, they have it all. They have dresses and palazzos to match as well! Not to mention, their rompers make for adorable beachwear. Their prices start at INR 500.
Label By Ritu Kumar
Traditional royalty at its best with Ritu Kumar's shining label. Located on the first floor, this place has some of the most regal designs that take inspiration from the ancient Indian heritage and combines the contemporary art of comfort with maximalism and sombre colours. They also take inspiration from western silhouettes while keeping in mind the need for an urban young India. Dresses, tops, skirts and so much more starting at INR 1500. They have minimal accessories go with it as well!
Marks And Spencers
Your all for one stop! Marks and Spencers store on the ground floor is as big as it's big collections of casual wear, office wear, swimwear, lingerie, handbags as well as footwear. They bring you the best of British street fashion. Personally, we love their adorable range of floral swimwear and comfortable lingerie. Lace, satin or basic t-shirt lingerie, they have some cute prints to go along with solid colours starting at INR 1000. They have bold coloured tops and checked bottoms as well! Whether you go with the usual or make a statement for yourself, that is up to you.
Mustard
All beautiful! Mustard Fashions on the second floor may be a small little store but it has the variations to cater to regular sizes along with plus sizes because everyone is beautiful in their own way. Choose from their range of tops, tunics and kurtis. They have jeans and palazzos along with jackets, shrugs, stoles. Their prints are upbeat and enough to add a little spice to your everyday wear with prices starting at INR 600.
Tantra
Tantra tees on the second floor symbolise the 5000 years old Indian art culture. They have some psychedelic patterns that take inspiration of ethos of the past and some Bob Marley classics. Most of their tees and boxers are unisex, however, you will find women-specific t-shirt dresses as well. Their prices start at INR 300.
Vero Moda
For your dreamy hues and adorable prints, Vero Moda on the ground floor brings to you the pretty pastel dresses, tops and jackets. Choose your dresses from bodycon, midi, skater, a-line, sheath, mini and shirt! You can have them in graphics or simple florals. Pair up a denim jacket with their signature statement tees and flare black wrap-around skirt! Or how about you go for a strappy sleeved jumpsuit with some white block-heeled sneakers? Their prices start at INR 600! They have a new Lion King collection as well!
Zara
Walk the road like it's your ramp! Zara on the ground floor is your solution to find designer high fashion wear with the craziest of silhouettes and designs. Dresses, jumpsuits, tops and pants; you will find overalls with glittering sequins or those flare bottom pants with leopard prints. You can find those shiny glass stilettos or that block suede pointy-toed block heels. Their prices start at INR 1000.
- Upwards: ₹ 690
Comments (0)