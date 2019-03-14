Does dessert make your world go round and round? We totally feel you! We love desserts as well and if you are looking to try out the best dessert places in Hyderabad, get started with this list.
It's A Sugar Rush! These Are The Best Dessert Places In Hyderabad. Tried Them Yet?
Euphoria
Can we ever get bored of Faisal & Anita's chocolate brownies? Nope, we don't think so! With three outlets in the city, Euphoria even delivers at your doorstep, and if you are planning a Netflix night with bae, these are your perfect nibbles. Classic Chocolate, Chocolate Walnut, Chocolate Coffee — take your pick and brace yourself for a brownie frenzy.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Trio- La Patisserie
This home bakery in Bowenpally, Secunderabad is where you can score some amazing banana bread, plum cake, truffles, and brownie chunk cookies. With gift hampers that come with chocolate, cupcakes, brownies, cookies, and flowers, we sure are going to gift ourselves one whenever we're down.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Dusk Miller Confectionery
Fancy cake pops and sponge cakes? We get our dose of these from Dusk Miller Confectionary, which is a tiny kiosk inside GVK One Mall. We can never get enough of the Victorian Sponge Cake and Pista Rose Mini Loaf; pairing them with our coffee/tea makes it even better.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Gourmet Baklava
Treat yourself to a ginormous amount of baklava varieties and lose yourself at Gourmet Baklava. Baklava, a dessert made of layers of filo and filled with chopped nuts is held together by honey or sugar syrup. At Gourmet Baklava, you’ll find many kinds of it. This is also where you can find sweet treats from Lebanon, Jordan, Morocco and a whole host of other Middle Eastern and Mediterranean countries.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
London Bubble Co.
Located right next to Häagen-Dazs in Jubilee Hills, London Bubble Co. is a waffle cafe that whips different kinds of waffles like the pocket and exotic waffles, bubble waffle wraps and Wafflewiches. We tried a wide range of desserts here that include Bubblegum, Nutella but what we really loved are the Ferrero Rocher variants.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Concu
Appeasing all your sugar rush needs is Conçu – a patisserie in Jubilee Hills. Peeps of all ages can be found devouring the baked goodies and desserts here. And did we mention that the cafe looks straight out of Pinterest? Get spoilt for choice with Bailey’s Pannacotta, Vanilla Choux Bun, Chocolate Marquise, Éclairs, and more. Take a pick between Tiramisu or Russian Medovick (or both) and ask for a Bailey’s Latte. If you’re unable to choose, take help from the good folks behind the dessert bay.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Subhan Bakery
One of the oldest bakeries of Hyderabad — Subhan Bakery — is located in the bustling and populous area of Nampally, and caters to loyal Osmania biscuit lovers. Do try the Khara biscuits, Chand biscuits (baked in a crescent shape to represent the moon) and Tie biscuits that are slightly hard and savoury, and feathery puffs shaped in the form of a bow-tie. In the mood for trying more? Then do not miss out on their fruit rusks, Dilkush.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Hameedi Confectioners & Co.
Want to taste Turkish sweets and that too a royal favourite? Then head to Hameedi Confectioners, a 105-year-old shop in Mozamjahi Market and tuck into some interesting kinds of halwa. Its specialty dish, Jouzi Halwa (a dish made out of milk, saffron, ghee, nutmeg, sugar, dry fruits, and some secret spices from Afghanistan) was such a hit among people that the seventh Nizam heard of it and visited the store to try it out. It's the most iconic sweet shop in town and one that you can't miss!
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Delhi Mithaiwala
You can never have enough cham cham, rasgulla, and ras malai at Delhi Mithaiwala. This Ameerpet shop is always crowded and you'll find sweet lovers taking home boxes of rasgulla, moong dal barfi. We've got friends who travel all the way from a different part of Hyderabad to pick sweets from Delhi Mithaiwala for festive occasions and so, we're saying...if you are in and around Ameerpet, don't miss it.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Pulla Reddy Sweets
What started as a small cart selling barfi in Kurnool in 1948 spread to not just India but the USA too. With plenty of branches in Hyderabad alone, people flock to Pulla Reddy to grab a box of pure ghee sweets. No matter what the celebration is. When you're here, be sure to eat Milk Mysore Pak, Son Patti, Kaaju Paakam, and all varieties of Khova.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Badam & Kaju Ki Jali
Run by Nasreen Hussaini, Badam & Kaju ki Jali is an iconic sweet shop in Old City. Making plans to visit Charminar? You cannot miss the Kaju Ki Jali, which is made from a 50-year-old recipe handed over to Nasreen ji from her family. Kaju Ki Jali is made from cashew nuts and looks like a tiny flower and tastes a lot like a Kaju Barfi, but so much better. The consistency of cashew and its richness can be felt in every bite.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Bilal Ice Cream
Bilal’s is one of the oldest ice cream parlours around and it has a legit iconic status. The Nizami architecture with old portraits and chandeliers and the old-world charm of its ambience are sure to brighten even a grim day. While their Anjeer Badam and Black Currant ice creams are pure joy, it’s their delicate rose petal flavoured-one that takes the glory. If you’re looking for something adventurous, their Paan ice cream will do the deed.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
