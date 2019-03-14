It's A Sugar Rush! These Are The Best Dessert Places In Hyderabad. Tried Them Yet?

Appeasing all your sugar rush needs is Conçu – a patisserie in Jubilee Hills. Peeps of all ages can be found devouring the baked goodies and desserts here. And did we mention that the cafe looks straight out of Pinterest? Get spoilt for choice with Bailey’s Pannacotta, Vanilla Choux Bun, Chocolate Marquise, Éclairs, and more. Take a pick between Tiramisu or Russian Medovick (or both) and ask for a Bailey’s Latte. If you’re unable to choose, take help from the good folks behind the dessert bay.

