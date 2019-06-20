Unwind And Indulge In A Spa Retreat Right Here In Alwarpet Now!

Don't be surprised if you spot a celebrity as you enter Aarti Gutta's Spa & Salon. The city-based makeup artist has been around since 1989 and her salon on CP Ramasamy is swanky, screams class and is all-things-sophisticated. Spread across 3,000 sq feet, there is a salon along with a makeup studio. Three beauty rooms, two spa rooms, and well-trained attendants, you have a swanky pampering spot in the city.

Get the whackiest haircut, thanks to the stylist who will be available for INR 1,000. If a trim is all you need, opt for the junior stylist that costs INR 700. Hair colouring can be tricky, but we insist you give Aarti's team a shot. For women, it starts from INR 1,300 and costs INR 1,000 for men, respectively. Get the craziest nail art at the salon and it costs only INR 350.

Let your muscles relax with their spa massages given by specially trained masseuses. Their Swedish and deep tissue massage costs INR 1,800 for an hour. With imported massage oils and creams, the one-hour session is bound to leave you relaxed. Follow it up with a hot water bath and we bet you can leave your troubles behind at the salon. After a spa session, haircut and makeup, feel like a celebrity as you walk out of Aarti Gutta's Spa & Salon.