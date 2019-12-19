This New Kids' Salon Will Make You Little Ones Look Dapper!

There aren’t too many children’s salons in the city and it can be a bit difficult to find a salon where your child can get a haircut tantrum-free. Enter Abra Cut Dabra, a new salon which has just opened in Anna Nagar.

This salon specialises in haircuts and hair care for children. With a professional staff and hair stylists who have experience working with children of various age groups, your kids are in safe hands at Abra Cut Dabra. The haircuts are priced from INR 200 and they also provide nail services, lice treatments, and pedicures for kids. Not just that, Abra Cut Dabra has services for “Dad” and “Mom” as well. They provide men’s styling, shave, beard trim, and beard design starting INR 300. For mums, they’ve got pedicure, hair spa, dandruff treatments, threading, ironing, and oil massage starting INR 500. They also provide hair services such as tint regrowth and hair colouring.