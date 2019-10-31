Binge On Your Favourite Desserts Guilt-Free With This Gourmet Venture

Inspired by the idea of bringing the magic of energy bites back to the table, two childhood friends, Midhila Raavi and Akila Vankalapati, started AkiMi’s Gourmet. Combining their love for food, especially desserts, they started curating their own recipes for energy bites and desserts, that are not just nutritious but also tasty, thus creating an online, gourmet food venture.

Their energy bites include flavours like cocoa pistachio, dark chocolate and peanut butter, black sesame bites and even postpartum bites made with nuts and edible gum. Comprising no artificial sweeteners, the price for a box of six bites starts from INR 250. Akila runs this out of Chennai while Midhila manages the Hyderabad kitchen. But that's not all. AkiMi’s Gourmet also offers handmade, breakfast granola and smoothies made with nut milk and locally-sourced ingredients.

In desserts, AkiMi’s Gourmet offers a whole range of tea cakes, brownies and banana bread. All of these are made with no refined sugar, with vegan, gluten-free and eggless options available for almost all their dessert offerings. Yayyyy! Their gluten-free, vegan brownies are a hit among customers, and you can get a box of nine, squidgy brownies for INR 1800. Their 'cheat eats' menu offers carrot, pistachio and strawberry cakes (comes with fresh strawberry chunks), along with brownies, and these apparently sell like hotcakes. We simply cannot wait to try these.

The best part - everything here is made to order, so you can be sure that you'll only be getting the freshest bakes delivered to you.