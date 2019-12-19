Missing Home? Hog On Homemade Tiffins By This Food Delivery Service In RA Puram

A taste of Ma's simple rice and dal can beat the taste of any pizza and fill your tummy like nothing else. If you are missing some homemade lunches, then turn to Atithi Khana in RA Puram. They partner with many home caterers to deliver to you the best of homemade delights. With an ever-changing menu, they have different sections for North Indian, South Indian and Millet-based meals to choose from. You can get a daily dose of healthy homecooked dosas and idlis with a variety of chutneys delivered right to your doorstep.

Especially for those North Indians settled far from home, worry no more. Atithi Khana specialises in North Indian meals from plain roti and sabzi to various styles of parathas. If you want a snack to go, then you can get moong samosa, channa sundal, veg cutlet or poli. Rekindle your love for aloo with their jeera aloo, aloo dum, aloo dum, aloo paratha or aloo gobi. They have a special millet-based menu as well if you are looking to go healthy. With millet curd rice or millet poha, your brunch is pretty sorted.

They have homemade caesar salads and paprika salads for a diet meal as well. Or if you want to chuck that and go for some saffron mixed pulao, then why not? Down your meal with cooling buttermilk or maybe a bottle of lassi? Atithi Khanna caters mostly around central Chennai (areas close to RA Puram). You just to have to dial them up for their day's menu and your meal will be delivered to you in a jiffy. Their prices for meals start at just INR 100 and snacks at INR 40. Order now for some homemade tummy remedy.