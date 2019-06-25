Authentic Chinese Food That Will Make You Drool!

Stix, at Hyatt Regency, known for its authentic Chinese food recently launched a new menu and thanks to the good folks at LBB, I managed to experience it myself. The ambience couldn't be any better, with a view of the pool/garden on one side and the open kitchen on the other. Being Hyatt, you can be assured that the hospitality is top notch too! Coming to the food, we started off with Sichuan style chicken - chunks of fried chicken tossed with a whole bunch of spices. Once you get past the fiery look, you'll love the taste. The watermelon & strawberry based drink was just what we needed to cool off in this heat. For the main course, we opted for Kung Pao chicken along with Yang Zhou fried rice with chicken, shrimp & pork. Kung Pao chicken stole the show for the day, absolutely the best Chinese dish I've had in recent times, which went very well with the rice. Give this place a try and you will surely be back for more!