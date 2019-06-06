Bali Zoo : An Experience To Look Forward To!

The Bali Zoo, unlike the zoos we had seen in India, it was a completely different experience from the beginning till the end. You can see Kangaroos, Deers, Peacocks and Birds roaming around freely. You can touch them and feed them, a feeling which is inexpressible. All of us along with the kids had great fun when we saw some new species of animals and when we were asked to hold the exotic birds on our hands and heads. Another attraction is the Elephant ride. The Magnificent beasts carry you around and finally they walk inside water. The water level is as high as their trunk level. Kids had fun when the Elephant sprayed water on them. The things which we missed were the Animal and Bird shows which we were told are awesome. Something we should have noted in the beginning and should have been there in the scheduled time. Even then it was fun for all ages (our group was aged between 5 to 37). There is also a Water Splash park which you can use to beat the heat. It has a few slides too. The Pony rides were great fun for the kids which were for an additional and nominal cost. The entry fee is roughly INR 2250 per adult and INR 1500 per child below 12 years if do not choose Elephant ride and Water Splash park. The all inclusive package is INR6250 per Adult and INR 4250 per child (excluding food). There are some free food and beverages coupon given along with the tickets which you can use inside. All in all, it was great fun and a must visit if you like animals. Adios for now!