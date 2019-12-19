Splash Pool & Loads Of Love, This Hidden Pet Boarding Place Is Budget + Awesome

Don’t cancel holiday plans on account of Pepper or Mimi anymore. Benzi Pet Stay offers pet boarding and training facilities for both dogs and cats and can take good care of your furry babies. Their cat boarding is at Thuraipakkam, and the dogs are taken care of in Thiruporur (down OMR road).

For cats, Benzi Pet Stay's got individual crates which have been built after consulting Dr Cat (India’s only feline speciality clinic), and they offer Whiskas dry food and litters. Benzi charges about INR 500 per day and pet owners need to supply wet food or pay additionally.

For those of you wary about pet boarding for your dogs, rest easy, as right from the space to the staff, your pet is in safe hands. The space Benzi Pet Stay has for dogs is a 1-acre farm along OMR where your woofy friends get individual rooms (around 110 sq feet), and there’s loads of outdoor space to play. Benzi provides Pedigree as well as home-cooked vegetarian food here. Sometimes they have chicken rice and egg rice too. There’s also a 1-feet splash pool for dogs to cool off and a big swimming pool is underway. Dog boarding rates are INR 650 per day.

The best part - Benzi doesn’t bar any kind of breed, but they only accept vaccinated pets. They also need to meet the dog before boarding. At any given time, they can accommodate up to 20 dogs and 6-7 cats.