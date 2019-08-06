Lushy, Juicy And Spicy, Eat Some Yummy Meat At The Best Barbeque Places In Chennai

Watch your food slowly get charred and drool from your mouth at Smoke Hub Barbeque in Vadapalani. With live barbeque counters at each table, you can order your fill of meat and enjoy the feast. The waiters will be by your table helping you out with the barbeque. Their buffets starting at INR 699 for lunch and dinner are the ones to look out for. Their American Corn grill is as good as their honey BBQ chicken. Although, our favourite will remain them battered prawns! They have a live cooking counter as well where you can customise your own pizza.

Price for two - INR 1500





If you think we have missed out on any, do recommend them in the comments below.