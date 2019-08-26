Classic Black Forest To Rainbow Cake, These Cake Shops Will Never Leave You Desserted

If you’re wondering what this place is doing on this list, clearly you haven’t yet tasted these little drops of heaven. Yes, The Cake Shop is a bit pricey, but totally worth it. Many people buy birthday cakes here and they’ve got Wild Berry, Fresh Strawberry, and Smoked Hazlenut and Vanilla. Now, whichever you pick, you will fall in love with, but do try the Tiramisu. It’ll transport you to a magical place.

