From Murukku Sandwich To Dahi Papadi Chaat, Check Out This List Of The Best Chaat Shops In Chennai

Sowcarpet is a one-stop shop for all your chaat cravings. But there are also some to die for chaats here that you won’t find in any other shop in the city. In this case we’re talking about Maya Chaat. Serving one of the best sukha puris and paani puris, Maya Chaat specializes in onion kachori chaat that comes with spicy mint chutney, yummy onion and potato filling, pakodi and curd. Try it once and you’re sure to keep coming back for more.

