Yes! There’s more to Chennai than idly, vadas and dosas. Check out this list of best chaat shops in Chennai and find out for yourself!
From Murukku Sandwich To Dahi Papadi Chaat, Check Out This List Of The Best Chaat Shops In Chennai
Yes! There’s more to Chennai than idly, vadas and dosas. Check out this list of best chaat shops in Chennai and find out for yourself!
Links
Known for offering some of the wackiest combinations of delish chaats, Links is certainly one of the best chaat places in Chennai. From mouth-watering murukku sandwiches and nippat chaat to Bombay style sev puri, corn bhel and lahori aloo chaat, you can find the best of Indian chaat here, all under one roof.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Nungambakkam Chaat Corner
Known to have pioneered pani puri in Chennai, Nungambakkam Chaat Corner is one of the most sought after chaat places in the city. Having opened shop about 18 years back, this place is super budget and offers a slew of drool-worthy chaat like Tikki Chaat, Tikki Chola, Samosa Chaat, Aloo Chaat, Dahi Puri, Dahi Papdi Chaat, Bhel, Pani Puri, Churmur, and Jhal Muri.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Gangotree
A popular snacks and sweets shop with multiple branches across the city, Gangotree can satisfy all your chaat cravings. Raj kachoris, aloo tikki, katori chaat, laccha tokri chaat, pani puri, bhel puri, sev puri - they have it all. Their pani puri and dahi papaadi chaat in particular are highly recommended.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Sri Keshav Chats
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Hemanth Chat
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Maya Chaat
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Shree Mithai
Along with yummilicious sweets, Shree Mithai also offers some refreshing chaat! There’s dahi puri, dahi papadi chat,Delhi pani puri, bhel puri, Raj kachori, chaat kachori, lacha tokri - basically any and all kinds of chaat. And the best part, the place is super clean and the flavours are on point!
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Comments (0)