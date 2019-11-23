Experience The Spicy, Traditional Chettinad Lunch Meals At These Iconic Places

Thambi Villas is all about the experience! With their interiors designed like a traditional Chettinad house, you’ll fall right into place while you enjoy your non-veg meals. They also offer goli sodas & paneer sodas in the actual goli bottles, coconut and jaggery sweets to hit you right in the feels and bring back some nostalgia. If you’re asking me to cut the chukka and get to my point, yes, the non-meals are a must try, especially the elaneer payasam or the elaneer cake to wash the meal down and 40 different types of paan!

