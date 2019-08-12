Make It Special With These Gourmet Restaurants You Must Try In Town

if you are looking for a place to take bae for that special date or to take your family and break the good news, we have a list of gourmet restaurants that will make the experience even better with awesome food and ambiance.  

The Flying elephant

This restaurant in Park Hyatt, serves Turkish, Asian and Italian cuisine, perfect for a date night or a treat. Their Sunday brunches, costing INR 3295 + taxes, includes a brunch buffet and drinks and is the talk of the town. They always have good music playing and are masters in creating the mood. 
The Flying Elephant - Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt, 39, Velachery Road, Guindy, Chennai

J.Hind

This restaurant in Grand by GRT hotel is a must visit if you like Mughalai food. They also serve North and South Indian food as well, but their Mughalai options takes center stage. From creamy malai kababs to spicy tandooris, this restaurant is perfect for breaking the good news to your family. 
J Hind - Grand By GRT Hotels

Grand By GRT Hotels, 120, Sir Theagaraya Road, Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai

The Moon And Six Pence

For a pub in the Hablis hotel, the food here is really good. We loved the vibe too! They serve excellent food to go with your drink. We appreciated the suggestions our attendant gave because he matched food and drink to complement each other perfectly. You must check-out their Irish dishes including their grilled chicken which is coated in Irish spices.
The Moon & Sixpence - Hablis Hotel

Hablis Hotel, 19, Grand Southern Trunk Road, Guindy, Chennai

Madras Pavilion

A common favourite, this restaurant at ITC Grand Chola, serves some amazing desserts along with their North Indian and continental cuisines. Their breakfast buffet is a lavish spread of breakfast from different cuisines. They  serve nasi goreng, which is originally a thai breakfast, alongside bacon and eggs. They also host Sunday brunches for INR 2500 which includes unlimited non-alcoholic drinks and a buffet.
Madras Pavilion - ITC Grand Chola

ITC Grand Chola, 63, Anna Salai, Little Mount, Guindy, Chennai

Seasonal Tastes

This restaurant in The Westin Chennai, serves awesome North Indian Food. They are a hit amongst their customers for the European cuisine as well. They have an All-Day Ala cart option for those of you who have odd eating times. Their breakfast buffet is quite good with an excellent collection of desserts.
Seasonal Tastes - The Westin

The Westin, 154, Velachery Main Road, Velachery, Chennai

Vasco’s

The gem of the Hilton Chennai, this restaurant serves up some super tasty buffets. We love their Asian food, which includes awesome khao suey and shrimp laksa. Their buffets start at INR 850 + Taxes and go on till INR 1845 + Taxes. We absolutely loved the variety pf cuisines they offer and their desserts are absolutely divine.
Vasco's - Hilton

Hilton, 124/1, JN Salai, Guindy, Chennai

601

This restaurant in The Park offers North Indian cuisine with a twist. Try their Palm heart and mushroom Gobindbhog risotto with truffle makhhan, we guarantee it will erase any concerns about the prices at this restaurant. Another preparation that deserves a mention is their Bhutanese shamu datshi served with red rice, the buttery texture of the rice complements the spicy shamu datshi to create a party in your mouth.
601 - The Park

The Park, Nungambakkam High Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Bay View

This seaside restaurant in Taj Fishermans Cove Resort and Spa is perfect for all you seafood buffs. They serve butter garlic prawns that will make you forget about all your worries in the world. Their Black Pepper Crab is also a must try (Don’t hesitate to get messy). With the sound of the waves and the occasional stream of water touching your feet, this restaurant sets the vibe for a beautiful romantic evening with bae and good food.
Bay View - Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort & Spa

Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort & Spa, Off East Coast Road, Covelong Beach, Kovalam, Chennai

Peshawri

Another one in the ITC Grand Chola hotel, this restaurant has an Arabian vibe to it. We loved their Sikandari Rann which is an entire leg of lamb allowed to roast in a selection of spices for hours before cooking. The meat is juicy and so is our mouth, just thinking about it. Their Subz Khasta is also a must try for those who like Ajwain tandoori roti.
Peshawari - ITC Chola Sheraton

ITC Chola Sheraton, Little Mount, Guindy, Chennai

Southern Spice

This South Indian restaurant in Taj Coromandel is crowd favourite here. Their appam and stew which comes in both veg and non-veg varieties takes the cake here. They serve up 6 varieties of rasam, both veg and non-veg and their preparation of lobster in southern spices is what we live for. Their Thaalicha salmon is a speciality which is a pink salmon coated in South Indian spices and steamed. We love the decor too, reminding us of the grand dining halls with antique furniture we grew up with.
Southern Spice - Taj Coromandel

Taj Coromandel, 37, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

