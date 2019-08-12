if you are looking for a place to take bae for that special date or to take your family and break the good news, we have a list of gourmet restaurants that will make the experience even better with awesome food and ambiance.
Make It Special With These Gourmet Restaurants You Must Try In Town
The Flying elephant
This restaurant in Park Hyatt, serves Turkish, Asian and Italian cuisine, perfect for a date night or a treat. Their Sunday brunches, costing INR 3295 + taxes, includes a brunch buffet and drinks and is the talk of the town. They always have good music playing and are masters in creating the mood.
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
J.Hind
This restaurant in Grand by GRT hotel is a must visit if you like Mughalai food. They also serve North and South Indian food as well, but their Mughalai options takes center stage. From creamy malai kababs to spicy tandooris, this restaurant is perfect for breaking the good news to your family.
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
The Moon And Six Pence
For a pub in the Hablis hotel, the food here is really good. We loved the vibe too! They serve excellent food to go with your drink. We appreciated the suggestions our attendant gave because he matched food and drink to complement each other perfectly. You must check-out their Irish dishes including their grilled chicken which is coated in Irish spices.
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Madras Pavilion
A common favourite, this restaurant at ITC Grand Chola, serves some amazing desserts along with their North Indian and continental cuisines. Their breakfast buffet is a lavish spread of breakfast from different cuisines. They serve nasi goreng, which is originally a thai breakfast, alongside bacon and eggs. They also host Sunday brunches for INR 2500 which includes unlimited non-alcoholic drinks and a buffet.
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
Seasonal Tastes
This restaurant in The Westin Chennai, serves awesome North Indian Food. They are a hit amongst their customers for the European cuisine as well. They have an All-Day Ala cart option for those of you who have odd eating times. Their breakfast buffet is quite good with an excellent collection of desserts.
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Vasco’s
The gem of the Hilton Chennai, this restaurant serves up some super tasty buffets. We love their Asian food, which includes awesome khao suey and shrimp laksa. Their buffets start at INR 850 + Taxes and go on till INR 1845 + Taxes. We absolutely loved the variety pf cuisines they offer and their desserts are absolutely divine.
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
601
This restaurant in The Park offers North Indian cuisine with a twist. Try their Palm heart and mushroom Gobindbhog risotto with truffle makhhan, we guarantee it will erase any concerns about the prices at this restaurant. Another preparation that deserves a mention is their Bhutanese shamu datshi served with red rice, the buttery texture of the rice complements the spicy shamu datshi to create a party in your mouth.
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2700
Bay View
This seaside restaurant in Taj Fishermans Cove Resort and Spa is perfect for all you seafood buffs. They serve butter garlic prawns that will make you forget about all your worries in the world. Their Black Pepper Crab is also a must try (Don’t hesitate to get messy). With the sound of the waves and the occasional stream of water touching your feet, this restaurant sets the vibe for a beautiful romantic evening with bae and good food.
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
Peshawri
Another one in the ITC Grand Chola hotel, this restaurant has an Arabian vibe to it. We loved their Sikandari Rann which is an entire leg of lamb allowed to roast in a selection of spices for hours before cooking. The meat is juicy and so is our mouth, just thinking about it. Their Subz Khasta is also a must try for those who like Ajwain tandoori roti.
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 4500
Southern Spice
This South Indian restaurant in Taj Coromandel is crowd favourite here. Their appam and stew which comes in both veg and non-veg varieties takes the cake here. They serve up 6 varieties of rasam, both veg and non-veg and their preparation of lobster in southern spices is what we live for. Their Thaalicha salmon is a speciality which is a pink salmon coated in South Indian spices and steamed. We love the decor too, reminding us of the grand dining halls with antique furniture we grew up with.
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Comments (0)