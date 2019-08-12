Make It Special With These Gourmet Restaurants You Must Try In Town

This South Indian restaurant in Taj Coromandel is crowd favourite here. Their appam and stew which comes in both veg and non-veg varieties takes the cake here. They serve up 6 varieties of rasam, both veg and non-veg and their preparation of lobster in southern spices is what we live for. Their Thaalicha salmon is a speciality which is a pink salmon coated in South Indian spices and steamed. We love the decor too, reminding us of the grand dining halls with antique furniture we grew up with.