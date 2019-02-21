From Gandharaj Lemon To White Chocolate Maltova: Here's A List Of The Best Ice Cream Places In Chennai

Offering some decadent chocolate and nougat flavours (yes, yes, the TWIX cake is what we’re hinting at) along with sinful sundaes and mud pies, Amadora has made quite a reputation for itself. With all the ice creams made with locally sourced ingredients and no preservatives, the flavours and combinations here are truly one of a kind and super dense. Prices start from INR 200.

