Books To Bondas: The Only Guide You Need To Find New Year Gifts For Everyone In Your Gang

Leather bag lovers, get sassy bags from Tohl, they have a wide range of comfortable bags. Hotch Potch is a great option if you’re looking for quirky bags with colourful prints. This brand has an amazing all-men collection, too. If you’re shopping shoes for men (and we know it can be a bit hard to find shoes for men), check out Splits By Anderson and Kethini for spunky moccasins, brogues, and loafers. If you want to design your shoes, you can get Shakunthala to paint your fave designs on sneakers. Whether you’re looking for boho or fabric jewellery, you will find it all in brands like Thulika, Aabharanam, Maal Gaadi, etc. Hit up Mint Street and Mylapore Tank for budget jewellery starting INR 50. We love you, so here's the ultimate guide to shopping in Chennai (abracadabra).

