Forget Purchasing. Rent Clothes For Your Special Days At These Best Clothing Rental Places In Chennai

Rental Wedding Gowns And Lehengas are online retailers made up of a group of friends who rent their own clothes! Shimmery dresses for a new party look or a bright orange lehenga for your best friend's wedding, they have got their own set of collections of glittering ensembles. Each piece is unique on its own. Ladies! Hit them up on Facebook with your measurements and check for outfit availability. Their prices include pick up and return starting from INR 1000.





If you think we have missed out on any, please do recommend them in comments below.