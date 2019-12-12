Aah! The festivities are in the air and with Christmas nearing, all we can dream about are delectable plum cakes. The aroma of rum-soaked fruits and the melt-in-the-mouth-texture of these cakes really make us wish for them to not just be a Christmas-special treat, but one we can binge on all year-round. Owing to that love, we've put together a list of places you can check out for the best plum cakes in Chennai. Get some for yourself and don't forget to share it with your loved ones!
Where To Find The Best Plum Cakes In Chennai
Nilgiris
This one just doesn't get old. From tiny cupcake-sized plum cakes to humungous 1 kg ones, Nilgiris can always be trusted to have the freshest of plum cakes in stock. They even have eggless plum cakes up for grabs.
CakeWalk
Their plum cake loaves have been cherished by us for years now! The soaked dried-fruits and the bitterness from the orange peel create a serious depth of flavours - one you can get easily hooked to. You can also get these in the form of round-shaped cakes that range from 1/2 a kilogram to a kilogram. Prices start from INR 350 for 300 grams.
Nicky's Cafe And Fine Pastries
Made with rum drenched raisins, cherries, candied ginger, orange and spiced just right, the plum cakes here simply too good. Available in sizes ranging from 100 gms to a 1 kg, they have eggless versions of these too. Our fave are their Christmas tree-shaped plum cakes that weight about 300 grams and are priced at INR 350.
The Old Madras Baking Company
These guys pretty much nail everything and their plum cakes are no exception. Loaded with a rich rum flavour, you can buy plum cake loaves here. Prices start from INR 350 for 300 grams.
Ciclo Cafe
Yes, this cycle-themed cafe is doling out some decadent plum cakes which you can pick up from the cafe or even at The Velveteen Rabbit in R A Puram. You can get these round-shaped treats in three sizes - 250 grams, 500 grams and 1 kilogram. Prices start from INR 300.
Writer's Cafe
Their Christmas boxes are super pretty and their plum cakes super delish. You can get a 300 grams loaf or go for their 1/2 kilogram or one kg round-shaped plum cakes if you're looking for something bigger. They even have eggless versions of these along with assorted cake boxes. Prices start from INR 210.
CK's Bakery
This iconic bakery sells plum cakes in the form of cute squares sufficient for one person as well as 250-gram and 500-gram round-shaped cakes. These come with no alcohol but don't think they lack in flavour even for a second. Spongy and loaded with nuts, these get sold out really fast. Price for a 60 grams cake starts from INR 40.
Mugcakes
Their Rich Rum Plum cakes will totally make you drool. The combination of Old Monk, the bitterness of the orange peel and the sweetness of the dried fruits make this all too delectable. You can buy them for quantities weighing from 150 grams to a kilogram. Prices start from INR 100. These are also all eggless and can be customised for those looking for alcohol-free cakes too.
Cafe CakeBee
From bite-sized plum cakes to square loaves and round cakes, Cafe CakeBee offers alcohol-free and eggless plum cakes. You can also get these customised if you're looking for bigger cakes in bulk quantities. Just be sure to place your order at least a day or two in advance. Prices start from INR 150 for a 250-gram cake.
