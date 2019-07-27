Here's Where To Find Good Food

A non-vegetarians paradise, this restaurant has sometimes proven to be an oasis in the desert for us. You put fried and chicken together and that spells out KFC for you. They have fried chicken in everything, be it the burgers, the appetizers, the wraps, etc. Of course, their variety of chicken wing buckets deserve a mention and a standing ovation for those days when we tap into our inner carnivore. The only downside to this place is that vegetarians have very few options.