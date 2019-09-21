Foodies! Here's Your Guide To Finding The Best Restaurants In Nungambakkam

You can always rely on Little Italy for good Italiano food, and the one in Nungambakkam seems to be one of the oldest. Tucked inside Eldorado complex, this restaurant draws crowds all through the week with their Sunday brunches being a hit among Chennaites. Pastas, pizzas, fondue and tiramisu - these four options would sum up to a hearty and delectable Italian meal here. Make sure to reserve a table well in advance during weekends.

Find the best Italian restaurants in the city, here.