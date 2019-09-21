Foodies! Here's Your Guide To Finding The Best Restaurants In Nungambakkam

Bars, pubs, boutiques, cute eateries and fancy restaurants - Nungambakkam is the go-to place for all of this. Any new or exciting thing first makes its way to Nungambakkam, but you can also find a lot of iconic places there. Maintaining a balance between old and new, here's a list of the best restaurants in Nungambakkam that will put all your cravings to rest. Check it out. 

Little Italy

You can always rely on Little Italy for good Italiano food, and the one in Nungambakkam seems to be one of the oldest. Tucked inside Eldorado complex, this restaurant draws crowds all through the week with their Sunday brunches being a hit among Chennaites. Pastas, pizzas, fondue and tiramisu - these four options would sum up to a hearty and delectable Italian meal here. Make sure to reserve a table well in advance during weekends. 

Eldorado, 112, Nungambakkam High Road, Nungabakkam, Chennai

The Marina

Located on College Road, this place is a must-visit if you're out for seafood. Get the freshest of snappers, salmon, lobsters and massive prawns, all cooked to your liking in a lovely glasshouse ambience at The Marina. Their Prawn Biryani and tawa fish are hands-down the best. 

39, College Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Nolita

Serving the best sourdough pizzas in the city, Nolita in Nawab Habibullah Avenue wins in both the ambience and flavours department. Pizza Bianca and Slow Cooked Chicken And Mushroom Pizza are our faves. You can also opt for Roasted Grape and Almond Salad and sip on some hot chocolate here.  

Ikhaya Artisanal Boutique House, 6, Nawab Habibullah Avenue, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Dhaba Estd. 1986 Delhi

Quirky and desi, Dhaba Estd 1986 Delhi in Ispahani Centre takes you on a gastronomical journey across North India. Galouti Kebab, Paneer Tikka, Amritsari Machhi with some soul-satisfying lassi are a hit here. You can also try some fusion dishes like Tandoori Vegetarian and Chicken Momos. 
Ishpahani Centre, 123 &124, Nungambakkam High Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Ponnusamy Hotel

Although this hotel has branches across the city, the one in Nungambakkam's Jaganathan Road is special as it offers the famous 32-inch Baahubali Thali. With over 50 dishes up for belting, this one is the ultimate food challenge every foodie must sign up for at least once. If not for this thali, you can still choose from an array of South Indian lite bites, fried rice, pulav, naan and delish egg dishes. 
7, Jaganathan Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Hotel Crescent

Among the best Kerala restaurants in Chennai, Hotel Crescent in Valluvar Kottam High Road packs some seriously good Kerala flavours. Their Sexy Chicken and aila (mackerel) are a must-try. 

309, Valluvarkottam High Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Sandy's Chocolate Laboratory

Yes, the desserts here are heavenly. That Really Tiny Chocolate Cake and oh-so sinful Dark Chocolate Milkshake will satisfy you. But this chocolate lab in Wallace Garden road also serves up some delish small plates, mains and English breakfast all day. Their 3 Cheese Ravioli is our fave.
16, Wallace Garden, 2nd Street, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Eden

If you've lived in Chennai long enough, then you have been or at least heard of Eden. The one in Harrisons Hotel in Nungambakkam continues to be the place for family gatherings. Their baked Italian dishes and tandoori fare is what people come here for the most. 

Harrisons Hotel, 315, Valluvar Kottam High Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Maplai Restaurant

Tucked along Sterling Road, Maplai Restaurant is all about savouring South Indian food. One of the best biryani places in the city, you can go for their unlimited Biryani thali or choose from limited portions of Ambur or Prawn biryani. 

Maplai

14, Sterling Avenue, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Twilight

Located in Park Side Street, Twilight is perfect for all your late-night cravings. A takeaway joint, you can hog on rolls and club sandwiches to proper tandoori food here. 

1, Park Side Street, Lake Area, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Kappa Chakka Kandhari

Another area favourite when it comes to Kerala cuisine, Kappa Chakka Kandhari on Haddows Road serves authentic delicacies for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Syrian beef fry, appams, kappas with tender coconut pudding are among their popular dishes. 

10, Opp. Shastri Bhavan, Haddows Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Cream Centre

This vegetarian restaurant in Subba Road Avenue is always full on weekends. Chole bhatures, sizzlers, pastas, nachos and sizzling brownie are their specialities. 

45, Near Madras Alliance Francaise, College Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Spice Klub

Presenting delectable Indian food with a molecular twist, Spice Klub in Nungambakkam High Road knows how to add pizzazz to food. Their paav bhaji fondue, Palak Cheese Cigars and Vada Paav platter are a must try. We also liked their Kokum Margherita with Chilli Caviar.  

H M Centre, 29, Nungambakkam High Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Nasi And Mee

This KNK Road restaurant is perfect for a full-blown fare of Asian specialities. Popular for breakfast, you can dig into Kaya Toast, Thai Style Eggs Benedict and dumplings here. Nasi Goreng, Pad Thai and Stir Fry Chicken are quite popular too. Read more here. 

Yafa Tower, 1st Floor, 18/24, KNK Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Mamagoto

Also located in  KNK Road, Mamagoto is another Pan Asian paradise offering Japanese, Vietnamese and Malaysian cuisine along with some Indo-Chinese dishes. Momos, Laksa and Sushi Platter are quite popular here. Wrap it up with their chunky, caramel sponge cake for a perfect finish to a drool-worthy meal.

Oyster Building, Shop 9, KNK Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Sigree Global Grill

This North Indian kitchen in Kodambakkam High Road hosts killer buffets. Their paneer dishes have a huge fan following. Dal Makhani and Tandoori Chicken are a must-try.

The Spring Hotel, Kodambakkam High Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Dahlia

This Japanese Restaurant on Nungambakkam High Road is iconic with simple, homely decor and spot-on flavours. Maki Rolls, Miso Ramen and Beef Katsu Set are a must-try. 

Kaveri Complex, 37, Uthamar Gandhi Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Quattro Ristorante

Located in Nungambakkam's Wallace Garden Street, Quattro Ristorante serves vegetarian Italian and Mexican food with a fancy touch. Their thin crust pizzas and sizzlers are a must-try. Fried Avocado, Grilled Flautas and Burritos are quite popular too. Don't forget to finish your meal with their Chocolate Saturn & Hot Chocolate Soup - it will give you a serious chocolate high. 

17, Wallace Garden, 2nd Street, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Toscano

An Italian restaurant in KNK Road, head to Toscano for their Spinach Ravioli and Arabiatta. They've also got an awesome selection of salads with fresh ricotta and different kinds of cheese. Their Tiramisu is a must-try in desserts. 

11, KNK Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Dindigul Thalappakatti

If you're not in the mood to experiment and want to some good old biryani, head straight to  Dindigul Thalappakatti.  Located opposite to Shree Mithai in Nungambakkam, this place needs no introduction. Just bring your appetite. 

142, Ground Floor, MG Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

