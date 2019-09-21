Foodies! Here's Your Guide To Finding The Best Restaurants In Nungambakkam
Little Italy
You can always rely on Little Italy for good Italiano food, and the one in Nungambakkam seems to be one of the oldest. Tucked inside Eldorado complex, this restaurant draws crowds all through the week with their Sunday brunches being a hit among Chennaites. Pastas, pizzas, fondue and tiramisu - these four options would sum up to a hearty and delectable Italian meal here. Make sure to reserve a table well in advance during weekends.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
The Marina
Located on College Road, this place is a must-visit if you're out for seafood. Get the freshest of snappers, salmon, lobsters and massive prawns, all cooked to your liking in a lovely glasshouse ambience at The Marina. Their Prawn Biryani and tawa fish are hands-down the best.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Nolita
Serving the best sourdough pizzas in the city, Nolita in Nawab Habibullah Avenue wins in both the ambience and flavours department. Pizza Bianca and Slow Cooked Chicken And Mushroom Pizza are our faves. You can also opt for Roasted Grape and Almond Salad and sip on some hot chocolate here.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Dhaba Estd. 1986 Delhi
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Ponnusamy Hotel
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Hotel Crescent
Among the best Kerala restaurants in Chennai, Hotel Crescent in Valluvar Kottam High Road packs some seriously good Kerala flavours. Their Sexy Chicken and aila (mackerel) are a must-try.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Sandy's Chocolate Laboratory
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Eden
If you've lived in Chennai long enough, then you have been or at least heard of Eden. The one in Harrisons Hotel in Nungambakkam continues to be the place for family gatherings. Their baked Italian dishes and tandoori fare is what people come here for the most.
- Price for two: ₹ 850
Maplai Restaurant
Tucked along Sterling Road, Maplai Restaurant is all about savouring South Indian food. One of the best biryani places in the city, you can go for their unlimited Biryani thali or choose from limited portions of Ambur or Prawn biryani.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Twilight
Located in Park Side Street, Twilight is perfect for all your late-night cravings. A takeaway joint, you can hog on rolls and club sandwiches to proper tandoori food here.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Kappa Chakka Kandhari
Another area favourite when it comes to Kerala cuisine, Kappa Chakka Kandhari on Haddows Road serves authentic delicacies for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Syrian beef fry, appams, kappas with tender coconut pudding are among their popular dishes.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Cream Centre
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Spice Klub
Presenting delectable Indian food with a molecular twist, Spice Klub in Nungambakkam High Road knows how to add pizzazz to food. Their paav bhaji fondue, Palak Cheese Cigars and Vada Paav platter are a must try. We also liked their Kokum Margherita with Chilli Caviar.
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
Nasi And Mee
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Mamagoto
Also located in KNK Road, Mamagoto is another Pan Asian paradise offering Japanese, Vietnamese and Malaysian cuisine along with some Indo-Chinese dishes. Momos, Laksa and Sushi Platter are quite popular here. Wrap it up with their chunky, caramel sponge cake for a perfect finish to a drool-worthy meal.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Sigree Global Grill
This North Indian kitchen in Kodambakkam High Road hosts killer buffets. Their paneer dishes have a huge fan following. Dal Makhani and Tandoori Chicken are a must-try.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Dahlia
This Japanese Restaurant on Nungambakkam High Road is iconic with simple, homely decor and spot-on flavours. Maki Rolls, Miso Ramen and Beef Katsu Set are a must-try.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Quattro Ristorante
Located in Nungambakkam's Wallace Garden Street, Quattro Ristorante serves vegetarian Italian and Mexican food with a fancy touch. Their thin crust pizzas and sizzlers are a must-try. Fried Avocado, Grilled Flautas and Burritos are quite popular too. Don't forget to finish your meal with their Chocolate Saturn & Hot Chocolate Soup - it will give you a serious chocolate high.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Toscano
An Italian restaurant in KNK Road, head to Toscano for their Spinach Ravioli and Arabiatta. They've also got an awesome selection of salads with fresh ricotta and different kinds of cheese. Their Tiramisu is a must-try in desserts.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Dindigul Thalappakatti
If you're not in the mood to experiment and want to some good old biryani, head straight to Dindigul Thalappakatti. Located opposite to Shree Mithai in Nungambakkam, this place needs no introduction. Just bring your appetite.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
