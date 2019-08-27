From Backyards To Grandma’s: Here Are The Best Restaurants You Must Try In Chennai

It’s not every day that a pet-friendly cafe opens up, and The Bark superseded our expectations. The dreamy views and delicious food apart, they’ve got a beautiful backyard for our furry friends. Most dog carers take their buds there every day! The menu, which has everything from fries to pasta, changes often so you’re in for a surprise. Want to know more pet-friendly cafes to take your pawsome friends? Check them out here.