Here’s Your Ultimate Guide To Being A Mylapore Mama/Mami

When in Mylapore, don’t forget to drop by Sri Karpagambal Kabali Sweet Stall to munch on the best pakodas. For INR 30, you get 200 grams of onion pakoda and they’ve also got bondas, thattai, banana chips, omapudi, mixture, karasev, and sweets like jangri and ladoo.

