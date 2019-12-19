Pamper Yourself With Medically Assisted Spa And Haircare At This Saloon in Alwarpet

A relaxing pampering session is all you need to get that week's frustration out! Bevell Medi Saloon in Alwarpet is providing you with hair care and face care treatments with medically assisted and supervised products and devices. From acupuncture, hydrofacial, herb-infused hair care and face care, they use well known ancient practices and techniques to give you the best of service. You can go for their luxurious gold facial or pumpkin peel mask with start from about INR 6500 and can help with de-tanning.

Bevell Medi Saloon also provides haircuts and hair spa. You can get a regular trimming done starting INR 500 along with designer couture hair cut with their stylists! You can go for Keratin spas, strengthening, straightening, smoothening and hair colours. They have global colours such as blonde and red as well as a range of funky colours for your hair starting at INR 1000. Go for a root colour or even deep dye!

From bridal couture to men's grooming, Bevell Medi Saloon also has a specific nail bar, brow bar and a lash bar. With each finger's nail art price starting from INR 150, you can go for crazy nail extensions and paints. Add in a shiny rhinestone for some bling or a floral nail sticker. You can get a manicure and pedicure as well! Choose from the different types of treatment available. A day out in a luxury spa is what you very much deserve.