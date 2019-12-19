Spot A Celeb While You Relish Continental Food At This Cozy Cafe

Follow the map and it is not such a task to spot Cafe CakeBee that is tucked away in Seethamal Colony in Alwarpet. Besides the warm smiles you receive from the cafe crew, we are happy with how the cafe is well-ventilated and green. The owner Sethu has personally selected the plants that are placed in the cafe. Their salads come from their terrace garden!

The menu is primarily Continental with special Mediterranean highlights. Their breakfast and power bowls have been designed keeping in mind the health conscious Chennaites. Their mushroom cappuccino soup is creamy and aromatic. Add pepper if you would like it to be spicy. Salad lovers can dig into options like Panzanella Steak Salad, Quinoa Tabbouleh, and Balsamic Infused Melon Salad. Their Hot Shot Bites which is fried mash stuffed with cheese and jalapeno deserves a special shout-out. Order a plate of Cashew Falafel to continue that free-flowing conversation without interruptions. My companion, a biased chocolate lover, couldn't stop with just cookie shake and relished the cookie shake as well.

Their BMT pizza - a plain basil, mozzarella, and tomato sauce is their most fast moving pizza. They also have other pizza options like Chicken Tikka, Roasted Sweet Peppers and Mediterranean. If their exhaustive pasta menu doesn't confuse you, turn over to the mains. Now we feel you! From Stir-Fried Tofu, Jerk Chicken, Lasagna, Moroccan Lamb Kebab and Fish Papillote, there's a lot to choose from.

Be it a date or just a simple family dinner, this cafe is all heart!