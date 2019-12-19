Karachi bakery Is Now In Chennai

Karachi Bakery has the best fruit biscuit and is also in Chennai now. they have a variety of biscuits, cakes, breads, and rusks and I'm sure all of it would be amazing.The biscuits are pure vegetarian and it's downright delicious. This place is in the middle of the city and right on the road so it's kinda hard to miss. The cafe also has varieties of Italian food with a pretty much decent price. Moreover, guys do not forget to try the Tiramisu. It is delicious. They also have some 10 percent off if you go on weekends. so, what are we waiting for? HURRY UP!