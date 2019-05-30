Totes, Bags, And Jewellery Boxes, This Store Is Truly For Bag Lovers!

You may have driven by Chingari many times, but next time you’re near CP Ramasamy Road, we recommend you to visit this store. It is a treasure mine for bags - we found totes, sling bags, mobile bags, and pouches starting INR 100.

Their handbags are made from semi-cotton fabric, are user-friendly and perfect as a gifting option as well. We particularly liked the bags with intricate mirror and sequins work. There are many bags with the popular Buddha and Krishna designs (these again can be great as gifts during Navaratri) that are priced from INR 350. We also found tiny pouches, that can be used to store coins or your jewellery. Made from cotton, they are super soft and have little golden leaves on them with subtle zari work.

For those with OCD, pick up their wooden jewellery and bangle boxes so you can diligently arrange your bangles. These are priced from INR 300 onwards. Anything with Kalamkari catches our eye, so did this pretty bangle box. There are boxes with silk fabric covering and handprinted designs, too. Look carefully and you will also find jute bags which are perfect lunch bags. These bags also double up as 'the vegetable bag' in most households. Mylapore maamis, please stand up! Whether you need a fancy clutch for a party or a plain cotton bag, you’ll find everything here!