Chocolate Lovers! We Found A Haven In Chennai For You To Get Your Fav Imported Brands!!

We can never say no to Chocolates! And if you're dying to try chocolates from Europe and Africa in Chennai, just head to ChocoLounge at Sardar Patel Road in Adyar. This store was created purely out of love for chocolates and you'll find brands from around the world when you walk in. They accept orders small and large scale orders, making it perfect for birthdays, anniversaries or festivals.

This store is one of the very few in the city that has stocks of Lindt and Schogetten from Germany! We're sure you'll go crazy over the small Lindt bars that come is a box. They also have Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and Sapphire's nut coated chocolate, to name a few. If you're looking to buy chocolates when your bae is upset, we recommend you get the Belgian or the Lindor Balls. The staff here are quite helpful and will give you one of the best suggestions and recommendations.

The store is located inside the Gokulam Arcade Complex, next to the Sugan Uniforms outlet. The store also sells dry fruits and nuts. ChocoLounge has a range of different percentage of chocolates, like 70, 85, 90 and the cocoa dark chocolate. Other brands in the shop include Toblerone, KitKat, Canvendish, Skittles, Thin Mints, Hershey's and they even have Royal Danish Butter Cookies! Why are you still here? Head there now!