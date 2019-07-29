Kerala Diaries: It's All About Antiques At This Store And We Couldn't Be More Amazed

Antique lovers, the next time you're in Kochi, you must head to Jew Town just to visit this store. Called Crafters, this antique shop is like a museum in itself. Featuring antiques sourced from across the world, you would really have a hard time choosing between what collectables to buy. We know we did. Antiques, curios, souvenirs, handicrafts, artifacts, murals, sculptures - this sprawling store has it all. The Chinese jars and ceramic cutlery is simply stunning. We also found cast-iron lunch boxes that will make your lunch setting a hundred times prettier. The home decor list is huge - lovely door knobs, chairs, cabinets, vintage mirrors and frames, doors, coffee tables, lanterns, globes, tiles, wooden swings - you're to get lost in all the beauty. Crafters also has a jewellery section with semi-precious stones, oxidised rings and necklaces, pearl earrings and more. You can also buy miniatures of elephants, iron boxes, Ganesha's, Goddess Lakshmi, Buddhas etc. The bronze and marble sculptures also are quite capitvating with some avant-garde styles that will make your think hard. After all the exploring, you can chill at Crafter's own cafe called Cafe Crafters. Located on the first floor, you can gorge on some delish continental food here along with some authentic Kerala flavours and sea food. Shopping bags and tummy - we got both filled here.