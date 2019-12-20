Brekkie To Dinner, This Nungambakkam Cafe Works For Everything

Tucked right next to Cake Walk on Sterling Road, we went to Crisp Cafe for lunch. With a very contemporary setting, this place still draws quite the crowd for both its kitchen and dessert counter. Pasta, steaks, burgers, salads, breakfast dishes, sandwiches - there is quite a range of options you can choose from. We got a seat at one of their white table and chairs, right next to the kitchen. Given the whole buzz around sweet potato everything, we got ourselves a portion of sweet potato fries and some iced tea from their menu. This combo really worked our appetite. If you're looking for something hot, we suggest you try the hot chocolate at Crisp Cafe which comes with chocolate dipsticks that you can use to stir your drink and then nibble on. For mains, we ordered some chicken sausage and paprika pasta and stir-fried noodles with Gobi Manchurian. Piping hot, saucy and perfectly seasoned, both these dishes really hit the spot. The quantity of the noodles was particularly generous - perfect for two hungry tummies. For desserts, we treated our palate to the sweetness of decadent peanut butter blondies- these sent us straight to food paradise. Crisp Cafe also has cookie batter lava cakes (major drools), brookies, Nutella markiza and the most heavenly red velvet pancakes (based on popular opinion). We're definitely coming back for those.