Cycle Your Way To This Cute Cafe For Some Scrumptious Food

Casual Dining

Ciclo Cafe

Kotturpuram, Chennai
47, Gandhi Mandapam Road, Kotturpuram, Chennai

So I went to Ciclo Cafe and Bicycle Shop around late afternoon wanting to just sit in a corner with some coffee and maybe a sandwich. But guess what? I ended up having a tomato soup (1 by myself fully), teriyaki bao (which was ok ), and amazing fried mushrooms stuffed with cheese. The hostess was humble and sweet. They are quick with their orders! Also, great service. Hands down a cute little setting! I love how they set up the cafe. I think bicycle lovers will go mad here!

I definitely thought they can prize their items better. A bit expensive for the few things I ate. However, great taste.

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Bae

