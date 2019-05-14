Experience A Bit Of Rajasthan In Chennai

Casual Dining

Chokhi Dhani

Sriperumbudur, Chennai
Near Queensland Theme Park, Kevlur Road, Sriperumbudur, Chennai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Chokhi Dhani village brings to life, a colourful Rajasthani heritage that leaves you awestruck with all the attractions and elements of ethnic culture and tradition. Starting from the welcome tilak that reminds of "PADHARO MAHRE DES" hospitality of Rajasthan, the mandir, village bazaar, folk dances, animal rides for children, Bioscope, village style photo studio, Jyotish, Mehendi, games zone, open lawns to relax and bond with each other.

What Could Be Better?

Entry ticket cost is high.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

