Chokhi Dhani village brings to life, a colourful Rajasthani heritage that leaves you awestruck with all the attractions and elements of ethnic culture and tradition. Starting from the welcome tilak that reminds of "PADHARO MAHRE DES" hospitality of Rajasthan, the mandir, village bazaar, folk dances, animal rides for children, Bioscope, village style photo studio, Jyotish, Mehendi, games zone, open lawns to relax and bond with each other.
Experience A Bit Of Rajasthan In Chennai
Casual Dining
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Entry ticket cost is high.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
Also On Chokhi Dhani
Casual Dining
Comments (0)