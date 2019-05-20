From Mul Mul To Mughal, We Found Steal-Worthy Fabrics At This Store!

If customising outfits is what you live for, then you will love Fabloe Fabrics. Offering an extensive variety of handcrafted modern and traditional fabrics, you can make all your outfit fetishes come true with this store. Located in Sowcarpet, this store has everything from authentic kalamkaris to mul mul and Mughal cottons, linen, rayon and more. Whether you're looking for fabrics for shirts, sarees, stoles or kurtas, you can get them all at Fabloe Fabrics that too at budget prices. We loved the Khadi Patola printed fabrics here that offer a pop of colour and make for fun ethnic wear. You can also choose from an array of Mughal cotton fabrics that are great for summer and come with Indian motifs, contemporary designs and more. Fabloe Fabrics also has an extensive collection of linens, handloom cottons that are perfect for summer shirts. If you're looking for something fancy, you must check out their Modal silk fabrics with Ajrak print that start from about INR 595/meter. Fabloe Fabrics also has great stoles with Ikkat prints and floral detailing and curated saree sets that start from about INR 1000 in a wide range of shades and fabrics. You can also pick out salwar sets with quirky geometric prints, intricate embroidery and more here. Pretty cool, right?