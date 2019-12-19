Korean Grass Or Hibiscus? Pick ‘Em All Up Starting Just INR 30 From This Gardening Store

Gardening cannot be more wallet-friendly than this! Saplings, hanging pots, and terracotta items, you can get all this starting INR 30 at Floral World & Clay Store. This store can easily be missed because of its hidden location and because it is super tiny. But step in and you will find a lot of saplings to choose from - rose, hibiscus, jasmine, and basil. If you’re looking for decorative plants, they have Areca palm, English ivy, weeping fig, bamboo palm, and some ferns. The rose pots come in small, medium, and large sizes and start from INR 30.

When you buy a potted plant, you will also receive the manure here. There are hanging pots and terracotta trays, too. You can get landscaping or any kind of garden maintenance done starting INR 200. But, if you just want some plants to hang in your home, this store has got you sorted, so hurry and pick your sapling!