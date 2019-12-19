Cool off This Summer With Budget Italian Gelato At Pondicherry!

Whether you are heading to Pondicherry for a weekend or a quick stopover, you cannot miss having a scoop of ice cream from Gelateria Montecatini Terme aka GMT. If you are looking for ice cream that will melt in your mouth, then try GMT, the finest Italian ice cream that you can have. What will blow your mind, other than the ice cream are the rates of these ice creams.

We are talking flavours like coconut, Buongiorno (milk, chocolate, and caramel), Stracciatella (milk and chocolate), Amarena (milk and red cherry), and Chilli Chocolate (chocolate and chilli). The ice creams are priced from INR 40 onwards. And you thought we were pulling an April Day's prank on you! Feeling experimentative? Then check out their flavours like watermelon, Irish Cream, Amaretto (milk, roasted almond, and almond liquor).

Go through their entire menu and choose your flavour wisely. Having said that, we bet you will like every flavour you try.