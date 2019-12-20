Looking For Awesome Chinese Food On A Budget? Head To This Little Restaurant At Besant Nagar

If you’re looking for a quick, delish lunch or dinner on a budget, Great Wall in Besant Nagar is definitely one of the top contenders. The restaurant is petite and has a welcoming, oriental ambience. The place is hard to miss, thanks to their bright red sliding door on the outside. With space for only eight out of 10 people and their limited menu, this makes for a great takeaway place.

But if you're keen on dining in, we suggest you try the chicken satay and the dragon chicken for starters. If you’re not a fan of the chicken lollipop, Great Wall will surely change your mind! The Schezwan fried rice along with chilli fish is a combo worth trying. Be sure to have some company, as they serve good proportions of your order. The veggie lovers can try the chop suey along with the less spicy stir-fried vegetables.

The caramel custard is the only dessert available, but it’s a must-have. All in all, the Great Wall serves awesome Chinese and continental food, perfect for a quick, yet hearty lunch/dinner with the family or the squad. Their service is also super fast and their staff is quite friendly.

