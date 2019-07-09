Have You Been To This Boho Cafe In This Dreamy 60-Year-Old Bungalow?

A dreamy swing, wooden chairs, floral art on walls, this 60-year-old bungalow is inviting just with its decor. The Mayflower cafe on Burkit Road in T-Nagar has got both incredible views and service. Part of WoCo, a popular co-working space, this bungalow spreads across a sprawling 4000 sq ft space. In that. the boho cafe offers a pretty cool vibe - white walls, blue windows, rustic chandeliers, and trippy wall art. You don’t need someone to accompany you here - just pick out a book from the bookshelf and this cafe is perfect to have a long read by yourself. The menu is interesting with salads, pasta, pizza, and desserts. We tried the vegetable platter with roasted golden corn, fries, and batter-fried zucchini. It was crunchy (and so obviously, totally yum!) and these bite-sized treats will get your tummy ready for what’s to come. If you love soup, pair it with the cream of broccoli or mushroom soup. While finding the perfect burger has almost become a rarity in Chennai, we were impressed with the veggie parmesan burger. The fries and dips complemented the burger perfectly. Pizza lovers, go for The Mayflower Special. It’s got all veggies - zucchini, mushrooms, broccoli, olives, corn, and bell pepper. The thin crust and cheese overload is paradise. For dessert, we had the sizzling brownie with ice cream, an oldie but a goodie. Grab your date (or don’t) and head to this breezy cafe!