Here's Why We Love The Home Centre In Chennai Citi Centre Mall

Home Centre in Myalpore's Chennai Citi Centre mall is perfect for those who like a curated selection of home decor and accessories. Located on the second floor of the mall, this particular outlet offers a limited selection of everything right from bedsheets and spreads to crockery and furniture. The crockery here is our fave with a lot of lovely ivory and pastel cup and saucers dominating the chinaware collection. We also found pretty dinner sets with contemporary prints and quirky 'Happiness is' mugs and plates here. The lanterns and candle collection is always a treat to check out, and this outlest doesn't disappoint. This Home Centre also has a lot of statement vases and flower pots with ceramic and glass motifs, Indian murals and more. If you love paintings, this particular outlet features quite a few stellar pieces to jazz up your walls. The artefacts and stone idols here are worth checking out too. For the ones who are seriously looking to revamp your space, the teapoys, couches and bar stools should definitely be looked out for. If not for anything, you can always head to Home Centre and get some decor inspo.