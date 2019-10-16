Iconic Eateries In Purusaiwakkam You Must Check Out!

Known to be the inventors of golas and murukku sandwiches, Links still has its game. Dabeli, toasts, pizzas, puffs, sandwiches, chaat, augratins, canapes - there's enough for you to keep coming back to try a new dish during every visit. If you're really the kind who can handle your spice, we dare you to try their Jungle toast! If things go south, you can always soothe your burning taste buds with their special milkmaid gola.