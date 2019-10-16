South Indian food, tangy chaats and delish munchies that no Chennaite can do without - Purusaiwakkam offers all of that and a lot more. Check out this guide to iconic eateries in Purusaiwakkam you must visit for a nostalgic food trip or a whole new eating experience.
Iconic Eateries In Purusaiwakkam You Must Check Out!
Welcome Hotel
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Mansuk's Sweets & Snacks
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Ashok Pan House
For years, this place has been winning people over with their Masala Thums Up and grilled sandwiches that will take you to Mumbai's khau gali. The flavours haven't changed over the years and you can still see cars parked outside this tiny shop on Sundays. Their puffs, khakra sandwiches and chilly cheese toast are quite tasty too.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Links
Known to be the inventors of golas and murukku sandwiches, Links still has its game. Dabeli, toasts, pizzas, puffs, sandwiches, chaat, augratins, canapes - there's enough for you to keep coming back to try a new dish during every visit. If you're really the kind who can handle your spice, we dare you to try their Jungle toast! If things go south, you can always soothe your burning taste buds with their special milkmaid gola.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Doveton Cafe
Over three decades old, Doveton Cafe still manages to attract a huge crowd for its Friday lunches. The menu comprises of simple South Indian food and quick bites with their payasam and vadas being crowd favourites. An all-veg cafe, their evening tiffin options which include lite bites are also quite popular.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Sri Krishna Hot Chips
Hot Chips Veg Restaurant
- Price for two: ₹ 450
